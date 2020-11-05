Advertisement

Trump adviser says ‘Math isn’t on our side. We need an act of God to alter the course’

“They can’t hide their emotions. That’s normal,” the adviser said.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
By Jim Acosta
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Trump adviser described the bleak state of the president’s reelection chances as the campaign awaits the final returns from Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Math isn’t on our side,” the adviser said. “We need an act of God to alter the course.”

The adviser defended Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump going after some of the 2024 hopefuls on Twitter for not saying more about the President’s performance in the 2020 race, lifting some GOP contenders to victory in certain races.

“They can’t hide their emotions. That’s normal,” the adviser said.

Some of the 2024 hopefuls appear to have responded to the Trump children, including Nikki Haley, the Indian American former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, and Sen. Tom Cotton, who have have both released statements.

A separate adviser said it’s starting to feel like the bottom is about to fall out from under the President, as the campaign waits on returns from Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“It’s not good,” the adviser said.

