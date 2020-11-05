Advertisement

Student honors former classmates Chris, Jack Ruckman

The bench is engraved with the inscription "do better, be better," that Heidi hopes will be an encouragement to all.
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A touching tribute was unveiled as family and friends gathered at Rockford Christian Schools to honor and remember Chris and Jack Ruckman.

Friends and family gathered as a family to remember, share, and smile in their memories of Chris and Jack, and to see the addition of a beautiful tree and bench.

“Today, I was reminded how blessed my boys were to have been part of the Rockford Christian School family," the boy’s mom, Heidi Agustsson said.

Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools
Rockford Christian Schools(Rockford Christian Schools)

Fellow classmate, 11-year-old Bre, Christopher’s best buddy, took the initiative to raise money this past year and add this beautiful addition near the Performing Arts Center.  

The bench is engraved with the inscription “do better, be better,” that Heidi hopes will be an encouragement to all.

