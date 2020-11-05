Advertisement

Rockford man shot by Rockford PD held on $2M bond for additional charges

Tyris S. Jones was served a warrant on these charges and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford man is being held on $2 million bond for charges from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyris S. Jones was served a warrant on charges and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond. Jones was shot by a Rockford police officer in October.

On Sept. 17, Winnebago County deputies were patrolling the area of Auburn and Central Avenue and saw a vehicle driving erratically. Deputies followed the path of the vehicle and located a loaded firearm in the roadway.

The gun was sent to the Illinois State Crime Lab for forensic testing. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is conducting a follow up investigation that includes the results of that testing.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a firearm without requisite FOID were authorized.

