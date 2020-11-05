Advertisement

Postal Service told to sweep processing centers for mail-in ballots

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to perform twice daily sweeps of processing centers in states with extended ballot receipt deadlines to check for mail-in votes and to expedite them for delivery.

Thursday’s order will remain in place until the end of states' windows for accepting ballots.

According to court records, a similar order by the same judge earlier this week found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 processing hubs in several battleground areas.

Elections officials in key battleground states are continuing presidential vote counting. Democrat Joe Biden is urging patience, while President Donald Trump is pursuing his legal options.

Several key states are too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’
Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday
Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges

Latest News

Rockford man held on $2M bond for additional weapons charges
Pritzker says Madigan should step down as party chairman
Gov. Pritzker warns ‘it’s time to take some responsibility’
AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
Trump’s lead in Georgia drops below 10K votes