Post-election night stress

Americans deal with anxiety over the potential election results.
Americans deal with anxiety over election results.
(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “So I’ve had a feeling of dread for the last month," said voter, Stef Tovar.

Like many Americans right now, Stef Tovar sits on the edge of his seat, waiting to find out which candidate will serve as President for the next four years, but in the days leading up to election night, political-induced anxiety overwhelmed him.

“Two nights ago, I didn’t sleep the entire night. I was thinking about the election,” said Tovar.

Mental health experts say Tovar isn’t alone. An American Psychological Association survey shows 68 percent of Americans said the 2020 election “is a very or somewhat significant” stressor in their lives.

Hope Counseling Mental Health Professional, James Garrison, says with constant media coverage, social media disputes, uncertainty and volatile opinions spewing from both parties, people feel uneasy.

“You have a lot that people are weighing on the lines, so that increases their anxiety and their stress levels," said Garrison.

Garrison says that humans crave control, and delays in tabulating election results can leave them unsteady.

“Now we don’t have our results right away, creating more uncertainty," said Garrison.

Garrison recommends staying away from social media for awhile and focusing on meaningful activities.

“Control what you can control, and let go of what you can’t," Garrison said.

