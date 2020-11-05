NIC-10 to delay start of basketball season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the state’s lead, the NIC-10 delayed the start of the basketball season on Thursday.

This decision comes after the IHSA defied IDPH and announced it would move forward with hoops.

The conference released a statement saying that each school district has been advised by their insurance provider to not participate in a basketball season this winter.

“This is a difficult position for us,” said RPS Director of Athletics Mat Parker. “Our administration wants very much for basketball season to continue – I’m sure just like our student athletes, families, coaches and fans. Our students' health and safety continues to be our No. 1 priority, and we have to ultimately do what’s best for our students and delay the boys and girls basketball seasons based on the health guidance from the aforementioned state and local agencies.”

The NIC-10 still plans on having teams compete in boys and girls bowling, cheerleading, chess, dance, debate, scholastic bowl and boys swimming/diving.

