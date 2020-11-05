Mistakes pile up for NIU in 49-30 loss to Buffalo

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Turnovers piled up for NIU in its season-opening 49-30 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at Huskie Stadium.

Down 21-16 at halftime, the Huskies fumbled four times and threw one interception. The Bulls defense scored three times off of those takeaways.

“We can’t spot a team like that 21 points," said head coach Thomas Hammock. "We can’t turn the ball over. We have to play clean football to give ourselves an opportunity to win, but I’m proud of the effort of our young men. I’m proud of our team. They continued to fight for four quarters. What a great learning opportunity for us.”

Jaret Patterson led the way for Buffalo with 137 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Ross Bowers went 17-for-28 for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tyrice Richie led the receiving corps with nine catches for 106 yards.

