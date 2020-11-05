Advertisement

Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

The AP called the Michigan presidential election for Biden on Wednesday evening. Trump won the state in 2016.
President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday
President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday(CNN/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign in a dispute over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted. She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The lawsuit claimed Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She was accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters ... to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

Benson, through state attorneys, denied the allegations. Much of the dispute centered on the TCF Center in Detroit where pro-Trump protesters gathered while absentee ballots were being counted

