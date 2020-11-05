IDHS launches COVID-19 prevention campaign to support African American communities

CHICAGO (WIFR) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color across the country, and cases continue to rise among the state’s African-American residents, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the IDHS has planned a series of initiatives to increase awareness of state relief and aid available to African American communities in both Chicago and other parts of the state that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

IDHS activated a mobile health unit, located in the parking lot of the Far South Community Development Corp. in West Pullman on Tuesday. Attendees received a free health screening, flu shot, or COVID-19 test at no charge, and future visitors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 prevention kit.

“This initiative is the first of many events established to build pathways of hope that impact the lives and well-being of Illinois' Black community. IDHS asks community leaders to continue to learn and to communicate about the resources available to those in need in their communities,” according to the IDHS.

Additional related efforts include:

• Partnering with local community, health, and faith-based organizations to do regional outreach.

• Working with area hospitals, such as Lurie Children’s Hospital, St. Bernard Hospital, and UChicago Medicine, along with other community health providers, that include TCA Health and Mobile Care Chicago. Each hospital and health provider will use mobile units to provide information, access to services, and health items such as masks and hand sanitizer to communities in need.

• Utilizing a multi-channel media approach and modern technology to communicate information, COVID-19 prevention tactics, and create awareness about free resources available to families in need.

“While COVID-19 public health and economic crisis has affected everyone across the board, there are particular and unique needs and circumstances impacting the Black community,” IDHS Secretary, Grace Hou said. “In this regard, it is imperative that we employ specific testing and preventative tactics and measures that will resonate and be most effective.”

You can find more information here.

