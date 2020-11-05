Advertisement

Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign

County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’
Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday
Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges

Latest News

Biden increases his lead in Nevada
Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark
AP: Bustos reelected to Ill. 17th Congressional District seat
Experts share tips on how to cope with post-election stress