FSD Board of Education approves going to full remote learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After consulting with the Stephenson County Health Department, the Freeport School District Board of Education concluded transitioning to full remote learning for the entire district is one way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings on Wednesday night.

“Currently, the rise in student and staff infections has made it difficult to be able to carry out our daily school operations safely,” according to FSD 145. “Students in grades 5-12, transitioned to full remote learning last week and will continue with remote learning and return to in-person or hybrid learning on Monday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.”

In-person students in the elementary schools will have a full day of school Thursday, Nov. 5, and begin full remote learning on Friday, Nov. 6. In-person learning for these students will also resume on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.

FSD has made arrangements to continue to provide meals to students.

The full release from FSD 145 can be found here.

