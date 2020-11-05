Advertisement

FSD Board of Education approves going to full remote learning

“Currently, the rise in student and staff infections has made it difficult to be able to carry out our daily school operations safely,” according to FSD 145.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After consulting with the Stephenson County Health Department, the Freeport School District Board of Education concluded transitioning to full remote learning for the entire district is one way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings on Wednesday night.

“Currently, the rise in student and staff infections has made it difficult to be able to carry out our daily school operations safely,” according to FSD 145. “Students in grades 5-12, transitioned to full remote learning last week and will continue with remote learning and return to in-person or hybrid learning on Monday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.”

In-person students in the elementary schools will have a full day of school Thursday, Nov. 5, and begin full remote learning on Friday, Nov. 6. In-person learning for these students will also resume on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.

FSD has made arrangements to continue to provide meals to students.

The full release from FSD 145 can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2020 Politics

Joe Biden says ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By MELISSA QUINN
Biden said that he is confident he and Harris will be victorious, and made a plea for the American people to leave the division and partisanship behind.

2020 Politics

Prominent Republicans condemning President Trump’s false victory claim

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ELIZABETH ELKIND
The president had won the battleground state of Florida Tuesday night, and CBS News projected victory for Trump in Ohio.

News

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS LAS VEGAS
“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

News

Boone Co. adds 143 COVID-19 cases, hits 20.3% positivity rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.

Latest News

2020 Politics

Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.

News

Winnebago Co. hits 12K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 15.9%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.2 percent recovery rate.

2020 Politics

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The outcome of Tuesday’s vote handed Gov. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure.

2020 Politics

CNN Projection: Biden wins Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan.

2020 Politics

Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of ‘transparency’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

2020 Politics

All 4 members of ‘The Squad’ reelected to House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Dezenski
None of the incumbents faced significant challenges in their first reelection bids this year.