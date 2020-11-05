Advertisement

Early morning shooting on Carthage Dr. sends two to the hospital

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 1:45 Thursday morning, Rockford Police arrived to a scene and found two shooting victims. Immediately they were checked and sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

