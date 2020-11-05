Diocese of Rockford postpones high school basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Diocese of Rockford postponed basketball for its six high schools including Aquin, Boylan and Sterling Newman.

The Diocese said the recent disagreement between the IHSA and the state put its schools in a“difficult and vulnerable position.”

“Entering into the high school basketball season at a time when the daily COVID positive percentages in Northern Illinois and, in particular, in our diocese, are at 10% and above would be irresponsible and unsafe,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Michael Kagan.

