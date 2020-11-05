CNN Projection: Montana voters approve recreational marijuana

(CNN) -- Montana has voted to establish 21 as the legal age to purchase, possess and consume cannabis by constitutional amendment, CNN projects. This adds to the growing list of states to approve marijuana-related ballot measures this year.

Arizona and New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana while South Dakota approved legalization for both recreational and medical use, CNN projects.

South Dakota will be the first state ever to approve medical and recreational marijuana measures at the same time.

Results have not yet been determined for Montana’s other ballot question that would legalize recreational marijuana and Mississippi’s medical marijuana measure.

