CDC is helping prevent serious injuries in new mothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tens of thousands of moms suffer from life threatening complications related to pregnancy and childbirth every year. Now federal health officials are launching a new campaign to bring awareness and help more mothers survive.

Nearly 700 mothers each year die from complications during and after pregnancy. Mothers are increasingly dying from infection, ,hemorrhaging and pre-eclampsia. Two thirds of the deaths are preventable. October was pregnancy loss awareness month, and the Hear Her Campaign hopes to encourage mothers and those around them to know the warning signs.

“Headache that is severe and will not go away- unusual swelling of the feet that’s not being relieved,” said Dr. Wanda Barfield from the CDC, “But if they have a pregnancy related complication, It’s really important that they reach out”

