Byron Exelon plant donated $10,000 to Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nuclear power of giving...workers at the Byron generating station will help to light up the holiday season for many stateliners in need.

The Rockford Rescue Mission received a $10,000 check from the Exelon Byron station. It’s money raised from outage t-shirt sales to celebrate the recent refueling outage for unit 2. The t-shirt sales is a tradition at the plant with proceeds going to different charities through the year. The folks in Byron chose the rescue mission this year because they know the Rockford community had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“It’s interesting because during the re-fueling outage, we have 700 of our own employees there and we get a thousand contractors from dozens of states around the country," said Paul Dempsey, Communications Manager. "So this isn’t just Exelon and Byron money. This is union workers this is workers from other states. So really a great collective effort to raise ten thousand dollars for the Rockford Rescue Mission.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.