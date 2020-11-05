Belvidere Park District offering final drive-in movie for season

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park district will be showing its last drive-in feature film of the fall season, Disney’s The Mighty Ducks.

The showing will take place on Friday, Nov. 6. Gates will open at Sundstrand Park at 2288 Newburg Rd. at 6:45 p.m., with the film beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m.

The first 75 cars will receive a coupon for free skate rental or child’s admission at the Riverside Ice Arena. The cost is $15 per vehicle.

Drive-In Movies in the Park will resume in the spring of 2021.

