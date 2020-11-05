Advertisement

Belvidere Park District offering final drive-in movie for season

Drive-In Movies in the Park will resume in the spring of 2021.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park district will be showing its last drive-in feature film of the fall season, Disney’s The Mighty Ducks.

The showing will take place on Friday, Nov. 6. Gates will open at Sundstrand Park at 2288 Newburg Rd. at 6:45 p.m., with the film beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m.

The first 75 cars will receive a coupon for free skate rental or child’s admission at the Riverside Ice Arena. The cost is $15 per vehicle.

Drive-In Movies in the Park will resume in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’
Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday
Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz wins reelection despite facing felony charges

Latest News

Rockford man held on $2M bond for additional weapons charges
Pritzker says Madigan should step down as party chairman
Gov. Pritzker warns ‘it’s time to take some responsibility’
Trump’s lead in Georgia drops below 10K votes
Pennsylvania AG files papers at Supreme Court opposing Trump’s intervention in pending case