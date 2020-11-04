Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hospitals reach ‘critical point’ in pandemic

‘With the number of hospital admissions increasing, health care systems are beginning to feel the strain.’
PHOTO: Patient in a hospital bed. Hospitals are reaching patient capacity in intensive care units.
PHOTO: Patient in a hospital bed. Hospitals are reaching patient capacity in intensive care units.(CDC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the recent resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in the Winnebago County community, officials at all of the local healthcare systems want the community to know they have reached a critical point in this pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 330 new cases to total 11,802 cases in Winnebago County. This, coupled with a rising positivity rate, currently at 15.5 percent, has moved the region into enhanced state mitigations.

“With the number of hospital admissions increasing, health care systems are beginning to feel the strain. Since the numbers are rising at alarming rates and hospitals are experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 admissions, the overall available bed spaces for those suffering from other medical illnesses is decreasing, as is the number of available qualified staff. While hospitals have not yet reached capacity or are feeling overwhelmed, they are concerned about what will happen if this trend of positive cases continues,” according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Additionally, hospital officials want patients and the community to know that current visitor restrictions at hospitals are part of the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“While visitor restrictions can be difficult on patients and families, it’s crucial right now that hospitals limit interactions and preserve physical distancing and ensure that our patients and staff are not put in a position where they could be exposed,” according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Visit the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage here or visit the Winnebago County Health Department COVID-19 webpage here.

