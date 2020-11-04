Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hits 12K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 15.9%

The health department also reported a 97.2 percent recovery rate.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 12,002 from 11,802 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 15.9 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 192 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.2 percent recovery rate.

There are now 26 areas of concern in the county.

  • Alden Park Strathmore
  • Alpine Fireside
  • Amberwood
  • Cherryvale Place
  • Cor Mariae
  • East Bank Center
  • Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
  • Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
  • Forest City Rehab
  • Goldie Flogerg
  • Heritage Woods
  • Highview in the Woodlands
  • Luther Center Assisted Living
  • Medina Nursing Center
  • Milestone
  • North Pointe Terrace
  • Remedies Renewing Lives
  • Riverbluff Nursing Home
  • Siena on Brendenwood
  • Stepping Stones
  • The Atrium
  • TLC Community Living
  • Van Matre
  • Walter Lawson Children’s Home
  • Winnebago County Jail
  • Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 585 cases of COVID-19, 170 among teachers and staff with 415 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

