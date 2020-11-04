Unprecedented November warmth to continue for several days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just two short days ago, the Stateline’s collective teeth were chattering following an unseasonably cold Sunday and a Monday Morning that had seen temperatures drop into the teens in many spots. Things have changed in a big way since, as unseasonable warmth has now taken up residence here, and is likely to stay for some time to come.

The high temperature of 72° in Rockford makes Tuesday the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record, and the sixth warmest November 3rd dating back to 1906.

This was the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record, but only the sixth warmest November 3rd since 1906. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s also just the 83rd time out of 3,423 November days for which records exist that temperatures reached the 70s during the eleventh month of the year. With another 70° virtually guaranteed to occur Wednesday, 2020 will become just the 24th year to record multiple 70s in November. What’s more, the all-time record of five November 70s set back in 1999 appears to be in some serious jeopardy!

70° high temperatures have occurred on just 2.4% of the 3,423 November days on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like Tuesday, gusty southerly winds are to blow again Wednesday, sending temperatures skyward once again.

Unlimited sunshine, gusty southwesterly winds will again team up to bring 70s back to the region Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Subtle changes are in the works Thursday, as a very weak cold front’s to bring a few clouds our way early on in the day, with a modest wind shift also likely to occur. This will only trim a few degrees off of our temperatures, and another 70° is still considered to be likely.

A very weak cold front will bring a few more clouds early Thursday, and a modest wind shift, bringing slightly cooler readings our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When will the warmth come to an end? At this juncture, it doesn’t appear as though it’ll happen until early next week. But, before the warmth exits, it’s likely that several temperature records are broken!

Records are in serious jeopardy of falling Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

