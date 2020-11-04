Advertisement

Unprecedented November warmth to continue for several days

Multiple records appear likely in jeopardy
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just two short days ago, the Stateline’s collective teeth were chattering following an unseasonably cold Sunday and a Monday Morning that had seen temperatures drop into the teens in many spots. Things have changed in a big way since, as unseasonable warmth has now taken up residence here, and is likely to stay for some time to come.

The high temperature of 72° in Rockford makes Tuesday the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record, and the sixth warmest November 3rd dating back to 1906.

This was the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record, but only the sixth warmest November 3rd since 1906.
This was the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record, but only the sixth warmest November 3rd since 1906.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s also just the 83rd time out of 3,423 November days for which records exist that temperatures reached the 70s during the eleventh month of the year. With another 70° virtually guaranteed to occur Wednesday, 2020 will become just the 24th year to record multiple 70s in November. What’s more, the all-time record of five November 70s set back in 1999 appears to be in some serious jeopardy!

70° high temperatures have occurred on just 2.4% of the 3,423 November days on record.
70° high temperatures have occurred on just 2.4% of the 3,423 November days on record.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like Tuesday, gusty southerly winds are to blow again Wednesday, sending temperatures skyward once again.

Unlimited sunshine, gusty southwesterly winds will again team up to bring 70s back to the region Wednesday.
Unlimited sunshine, gusty southwesterly winds will again team up to bring 70s back to the region Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Subtle changes are in the works Thursday, as a very weak cold front’s to bring a few clouds our way early on in the day, with a modest wind shift also likely to occur. This will only trim a few degrees off of our temperatures, and another 70° is still considered to be likely.

A very weak cold front will bring a few more clouds early Thursday, and a modest wind shift, bringing slightly cooler readings our way.
A very weak cold front will bring a few more clouds early Thursday, and a modest wind shift, bringing slightly cooler readings our way.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When will the warmth come to an end? At this juncture, it doesn’t appear as though it’ll happen until early next week. But, before the warmth exits, it’s likely that several temperature records are broken!

Records are in serious jeopardy of falling Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Records are in serious jeopardy of falling Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/3/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Election Day Forecast = Sunny & Warm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Election Day Forecast = Sunny & Warm

Forecast

Warming to accelerate Election Day, beyond

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Warming is underway, but we've just seen the beginning of a major warming trend set to occur this week.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/2/2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST

Latest News

Forecast

BIG TIME Warmth This Week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:39 AM CST
|
By Aaron Wilson
BIG TIME Warmth This Week

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 10/31/2020

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT

Forecast

Time to ‘Fall’ back then a windy, chilly Sunday opens November before we warm-up

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Time to say goodbye to October 2020, a roller coaster month with temperatures as high as 83 degrees and 37 degrees at the lowest. Luckily, Halloween 2020 ended on a warmer note before November arrives.

Forecast

A sunny, windy Halloween in store followed by brief cold and a bigger warm-up

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The sun returned to the skies Friday and it was a welcome sight after the very cloudy pattern we’ve had lately. Once again we struggled to get out of the 40s. However, Halloween 2020 looks fantastic and the longer range forecast looks even better.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/30/2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT

Forecast

Roller coaster ride to continue through early next week ahead of major warming to follow

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Following an up and down weekend, major warmth is still on track next week!