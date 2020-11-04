Advertisement

Unbeatable weather stretch continues, forecast near daily record territory

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This is November? The weather may make you think otherwise with how warm its been. We are just getting started with the unseasonable warmth and you can expect this to last into the upcoming weekend.

Our high temperature in Rockford of 73 degrees was just one degree shy of tying the record high of 74 degrees that was set back in 1978. Chicago tied their record from the same day as well. This marked the second day in a row of November 70s in Rockford and several more are in store.

73° was just one degree shy of the daily record of 74­° set back in 1978 for November 4.
73° was just one degree shy of the daily record of 74­° set back in 1978 for November 4.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you are looking to do something outside, well the days that are left to do activities under comfortable conditions are limited as this warm stretch will not last forever. You can expect the warm, dry weather with high temperatures in the lower 70s to continue for the next five days in northern Illinois. In addition to maybe getting that last round of golf in for the reason, the next few days mark an excellent time to support our local restaurants and have a meal outside! The businesses need it now more than ever due to increased COVID-19 restrictions from the IDPH and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Go during your lunch break or have an early dinner, as comfortable temperatures will last an hour or two past sunset.

Need something to get you outside? Go play some golf!
Need something to get you outside? Go play some golf!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A simply unbeatable stretch will continue, go support your local restaurants!
A simply unbeatable stretch will continue, go support your local restaurants!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The daily forecast high temperatures in place through Monday in the 70s will be approaching record territory. It’s entirely possible that some of the daily high records could be broken or tied through Monday. The winds out of the south will continue to help boost our temperatures to these levels each day, which will top out near 22 degrees above normal this weekend. Wednesday also marked the 84th time that a day in November hit 70 degrees or higher and it began the 24th year with multiple days in the 70s throughout November. The record number of 70s in a given November currently stands at 5 days, set back in 1999. It’s also entirely possible that record could be broken in the coming days, too.

Temperatures unseasonably above normal through the middle of next week.
Temperatures unseasonably above normal through the middle of next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Highs will be close to daily record highs over the next 5 days.
Highs will be close to daily record highs over the next 5 days.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
This warm pattern is very uncommon! See the statistics above
This warm pattern is very uncommon! See the statistics above(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dry weather is expected during this stretch until Monday evening when an approaching system brings our next chance for precipitation. After that, a very different scenario in the books for temperatures at Veteran’s Day approaches a week from today next Wednesday.

Big changes are on the move by this time next week.
Big changes are on the move by this time next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

