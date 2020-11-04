Unbeatable weather stretch continues, forecast near daily record territory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This is November? The weather may make you think otherwise with how warm its been. We are just getting started with the unseasonable warmth and you can expect this to last into the upcoming weekend.

Our high temperature in Rockford of 73 degrees was just one degree shy of tying the record high of 74 degrees that was set back in 1978. Chicago tied their record from the same day as well. This marked the second day in a row of November 70s in Rockford and several more are in store.

The high temperature today at Chicago O'Hare was 74 degrees which ties the previous record of 74 set back in 1978! Rockford was 1 degree shy of its previous record of 74, also from 1978.☀️ #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 4, 2020

If you are looking to do something outside, well the days that are left to do activities under comfortable conditions are limited as this warm stretch will not last forever. You can expect the warm, dry weather with high temperatures in the lower 70s to continue for the next five days in northern Illinois. In addition to maybe getting that last round of golf in for the reason, the next few days mark an excellent time to support our local restaurants and have a meal outside! The businesses need it now more than ever due to increased COVID-19 restrictions from the IDPH and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Go during your lunch break or have an early dinner, as comfortable temperatures will last an hour or two past sunset.

The daily forecast high temperatures in place through Monday in the 70s will be approaching record territory. It’s entirely possible that some of the daily high records could be broken or tied through Monday. The winds out of the south will continue to help boost our temperatures to these levels each day, which will top out near 22 degrees above normal this weekend. Wednesday also marked the 84th time that a day in November hit 70 degrees or higher and it began the 24th year with multiple days in the 70s throughout November. The record number of 70s in a given November currently stands at 5 days, set back in 1999. It’s also entirely possible that record could be broken in the coming days, too.

Dry weather is expected during this stretch until Monday evening when an approaching system brings our next chance for precipitation. After that, a very different scenario in the books for temperatures at Veteran’s Day approaches a week from today next Wednesday.

