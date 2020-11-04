Advertisement

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

It was too early to call the battlegrounds of Florida and Georgia.
US map with THE ROAD TO 270 lettering and Joe Biden and Donald Trump headshots.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Polls were closing across the East Coast Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were vying for votes.

They were concluding an epic campaign marked by rancor and fear that will influence how the nation confronts a surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

The night began with predictable victories for each candidate, with Trump taking Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma and Biden winning Massachusetts, his home state of Delaware and Virginia, a former battleground that has become a Democratic stronghold.

It was too early to call the battlegrounds of Florida and Georgia.

President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

