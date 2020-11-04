Advertisement

Trump campaign requesting recount in Wisconsin

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.
Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted.
Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election and repeatedly suggested that mail-in ballots should not be counted.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.

Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

