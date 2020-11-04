State Representative John Cabello projected to win very tight contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Incumbent State Representative John Cabello is projected to eek out a win over opponent Dave Vella to represent the 68th district.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Cabello received 25,153 votes, while Vella received 24,341 votes. If projections hold, Cabello will retain the seat he has held since 2012.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.