Senator Steve Stadelman projected to win reelection bid to Illinois State Senate
He has held the 34th district State Senate seat since 2013
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 100% of precincts reporting, Steve Stadelman is projected to win his reelection bid to the Illinois State Senate, representing the 34th district.
Stadelman holds a 64%-39% lead over his key challenger, Republican Paul Hoffman. Stadelman has served the 34th district in the Illinois State Senate since 2013.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.