Senator Steve Stadelman projected to win reelection bid to Illinois State Senate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 100% of precincts reporting, Steve Stadelman is projected to win his reelection bid to the Illinois State Senate, representing the 34th district.

Stadelman holds a 64%-39% lead over his key challenger, Republican Paul Hoffman. Stadelman has served the 34th district in the Illinois State Senate since 2013.

