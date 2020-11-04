Republican Joseph Chiarelli is projected to become the next Winnebago County Board Chairperson
Chiarelli will succeed current Chairperson Frank Haney, who did not seek reelection.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Joseph Chiarelli is projected to defeat opponent Burt Gerl to become the new Winnebago County Board Chairperson.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Chiarelli is leading 56%-44%. Chiarelli will replace current Chairperson Frank Haney, who did not seek reelection in 2020.
