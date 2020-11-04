Republican candidate J. Hanley will be the new Winnebago County State’s Attorney
Hanley won comfortably after tight primary with David Gill
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - J. Hanley, who won a hotly contested primary against David Gill that was not decided until more than a month after the primary election, wins election for Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Marilyn Hite-Ross did not run for reelection.
Hanley received 56% of the votes, while his Democratic challenger Paul Carpenter received 44%.
