Representative Andrew Chesney wins easy, retains 89th district seat
Defeats independent candidate John Cook for second term.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representative Andrew Chesney, who first won his seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018, cruises to a win in his reelection bid to represent the 89th district.
His main opponent, independent candidate John Cook, garnered 26% of the vote, with Chesney taking 74%.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.