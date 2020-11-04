Rep. Kinzinger wins reelection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican incumbent Adam Kinzinger won his U.S. House of Representatives race against Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.

Illinois' 16th District will continue to be represented by Kinzinger. He currently has 65 percent of the vote, with more than 185,000 votes cast in the race.

