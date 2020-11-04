Advertisement

Rep. Kinzinger wins reelection

Illinois' 16th District will continue to be represented by Kinzinger.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican incumbent Adam Kinzinger won his U.S. House of Representatives race against Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.

Illinois' 16th District will continue to be represented by Kinzinger. He currently has 65 percent of the vote, with more than 185,000 votes cast in the race.

