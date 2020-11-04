Advertisement

Record Warmth Is Likely Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 72 degree high on Election Day we look for highs in the mid 70′s today. The old record high of 74 was set back in 1978. We could tie or break the record today. Expect a few high clouds by afternoon with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Upper 40′s to low 50′s tonight with partly cloudy skies. 70′s and near record warmth expected for the rest of the week.

