Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

PROJECTION: Winnebago County votes against executive form of government

Updated: 12 minutes ago
As it stands now, Winnebago County runs a township form of government, meaning the board members hold the votes, and only consult the chairperson in the chance of a tie.

EARLY RESULTS: Illinois voters trending to reject Graduated Income Tax Proposal, keep flat tax

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The progressive tax was pushing to replace the flat tax rate, where tax rates were calculated based on income. Income tax rate in Illinois will remain flat at 4.95%.

Republican Joseph Chiarelli is projected to become the next Winnebago County Board Chairperson

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Joseph Chiarelli is projected to defeat opponent Burt Gerl to become the new Winnebago County Board Chairperson.

Republican candidate J. Hanley will be the new Winnebago County State’s Attorney

Updated: 1 hour ago
J. Hanley will be the new Winnebago County State's Attorney.

State Representative John Cabello projected to win very tight contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
If projections hold, Cabello will retain the seat he has held since 2012.

Illinois State Representative Maurice West wins reelection bid

Updated: 2 hours ago
West will continue to serve the 67th district in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Senator Steve Stadelman projected to win reelection bid to Illinois State Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
He has held the 34th district State Senate seat since 2013

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos declares victory in 17th district Congressional race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bustos has served for the 17th district since 2013

Dick Durbin projected to win reelection to U.S. Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Durbin has held the Senate seat since 1997.

2020 Politics

Rep. Adam Kinzinger wins reelection

Updated: 8 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois' 16th District will continue to be represented by Kinzinger.