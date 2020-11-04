Advertisement

Prominent Republicans condemning President Trump’s false victory claim

The president had won the battleground state of Florida Tuesday night, and CBS News projected victory for Trump in Ohio.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ELIZABETH ELKIND
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) -- A number of prominent Republicans are condemning President Trump after he falsely claimed victory in a late-night press conference with millions of votes still to be counted.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton called the president’s remarks a “disgrace” in an early Wednesday interview with the U.K.'s Sky News. He joins a growing list of Republicans — including former Ohio Governor John Kasich and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie — who have also criticized Mr. Trump’s comments.

“He has cast doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process clearly for his own personal advantage,” Bolton told Sky News.

Christie, who was recently released from the hospital after contracting the coronavirus, reacted to Mr. Trump’s remarks while joining ABC News' live coverage of the election.

“This was not the time to make this argument,” Christie said. “I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw.”

He called the remarks a “bad political decision,” and said it was “not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make tonight who holds the position he holds.”

The president had won the battleground state of Florida Tuesday night, and CBS News projected victory for Mr. Trump in Ohio.

He spoke from the White House in the 2 a.m. hour Wednesday, amid the initial favorable projections, calling for ballot counting to “stop.”

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.

Mr. Trump threatened to challenge the results before the Supreme Court if the legal vote count continued.

Kasich and fellow Republican Rick Santorum both condemned the remarks.

“The more I’m thinking about it, I’m steaming,” Kasich said on CNN Wednesday. “To cast dispersions on legitimate votes by legitimate voters — the American electorate — is ridiculous.”

Santorum said he was “very distressed” by what Mr. Trump had to say, defending election workers counting late-night ballots.

“People get tired, they make mistakes, and they stop counting…They are not stopping counting because they are trying to fix anything or create any sort of fraud,” he said.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace likened the president’s remarks to throwing a “match” on an “extremely flammable situation” during the network’s election coverage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign swiftly condemned the false victory claim, calling it a “naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens.”

Mr. Trump repeated his previous claims of mail-in voting fraud on Wednesday morning.

In a series of unsubstantiated posts that were later flagged by Twitter, the president blamed “surprise ballot dumps” for making his narrow lead “magically disappear.”

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” the president wrote.

States have varying guidelines on when they can begin counting mail-in ballots versus Election Day ballots. Historic early voting numbers have also contributed to delayed results in some states.

Officials in Pennsylvania have repeatedly cautioned that the state’s results could take days to be fully counted. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday the state is still counting “tens of thousands” of ballots and expects to have an unofficial tally by the end of the day.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2020 Politics

Joe Biden says ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MELISSA QUINN
Biden said that he is confident he and Harris will be victorious, and made a plea for the American people to leave the division and partisanship behind.

News

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS LAS VEGAS
“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

2020 Politics

Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.

2020 Politics

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The outcome of Tuesday’s vote handed Gov. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure.

Latest News

2020 Politics

CNN Projection: Biden wins Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

2020 Politics

Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of ‘transparency’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

2020 Politics

All 4 members of ‘The Squad’ reelected to House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Dezenski
None of the incumbents faced significant challenges in their first reelection bids this year.

2020 Politics

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

2020 Politics

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.