PROJECTION: Winnebago County votes against executive form of government

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is projected to have rejected the amendment for the county board to transition to an executive form of government.

As it stands now, Winnebago County runs a township form of government, meaning the board members hold the votes, and only consult the chairperson in the chance of a tie.

Votes to change to an executive form of government currently sits at 48%, votes to retain the township form sits at 52%. with 100% of precincts reporting.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.