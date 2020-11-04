Advertisement

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”
Election Results 2020
By CBS LAS VEGAS
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Although Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, the Secretary of State’s office is now saying more results will be released Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told our CBS affiliate in Las Vegas. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

He said the original plan was to release updated results in the morning because every time the state receives results from Clark County, it takes staff away from counting ballots. Thorley said he recognizes there is high interest, according to our CBS affiliate in Las Vegas.

Early Tuesday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted: “That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:

However, in Northern Nevada, Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale says they plan to release another results update at 10 a.m. today, and every day after, until all are out. You can follow the Washoe County election results updates HERE.Washoe County is also planning a media briefing at 3 p.m. with their Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula.

