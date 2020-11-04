Advertisement

Lutheran’s Spangler bides time with cross country

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heading into November 2019, Lauren Spangler and Lutheran volleyball had aspirations of going to state. The Crusaders did just that, placing fourth in Class 2A. The senior wants to go back, She just doesn’t know when or if she will get that opportunity.

Spangler did what many Illinois high school athletes have had to do this fall, adapt. With no volleyball until the spring, the senior decided to stay active and join cross country.

“It was a different experience, it was new," said Spangler. "It was cool to have a co-ed sport. There’s like a family relationship among everybody on our team. It was really cool because I’ve never been on a team dynamic like this.”

Spangler said she ran the 400 meter in track, but never a three-mile race.

“I think I PR’d almost at every meet just because each meet was just a different feel," Spangler explained. "I was more comfortable with the race. I knew what my body felt like after running. I know that if I don’t fall down and feel like I’m going to puke at the end, I didn’t run hard enough. It was just a learning experience for each meet.”

Any other year at this time, the senior would be preparing for super-sectionals in volleyball. But she is still hoping to get one more shot at state somewhere down the line.

“It’s a little bit of a disappointment," said Spangler. "I feel blessed that we had the state run we did with volleyball because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We were hoping to go again this year, but we don’t know what the outcome is going to be with spring sports even.”

While nobody knows what is going to happen in the spring, Spangler is just thankful she got to enjoy at least one more team sport at Lutheran.

“I’ve learned through this, to never take anything for granted. Just enjoy every moment because, it’s really not a guarantee. It was just a wake up call for me this whole COVID season.”

Spangler finished 22nd overall at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional.

