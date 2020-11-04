Advertisement

Incumbent Representative Tom Demmer wins reelection bid

He defeats Democratic challenger Seth Wiggins
Demmer has held the 90th district seat since he was 27 years old.
Demmer has held the 90th district seat since he was 27 years old.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Representative Tom Demmer wins his reelection bid to keep his seat in the Illinois House that he has held since 2013.

His opponent, Seth Wiggins, lost by a 64%-36% margin, coming up short to Demmer. Demmer has held the 90th district seat since he was 27 years old.

