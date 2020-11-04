Incumbent Representative Tom Demmer wins reelection bid
He defeats Democratic challenger Seth Wiggins
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Representative Tom Demmer wins his reelection bid to keep his seat in the Illinois House that he has held since 2013.
His opponent, Seth Wiggins, lost by a 64%-36% margin, coming up short to Demmer. Demmer has held the 90th district seat since he was 27 years old.
