Incumbent Representative Tom Demmer wins reelection bid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Representative Tom Demmer wins his reelection bid to keep his seat in the Illinois House that he has held since 2013.

His opponent, Seth Wiggins, lost by a 64%-36% margin, coming up short to Demmer. Demmer has held the 90th district seat since he was 27 years old.

