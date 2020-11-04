Incumbent Representative Jeff Keicher wins reelection for 70th district in Illinois’ House of Representatives
He has served in the seat since 2018, when Robert W. Pritchard retired from his position.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representative Jeff Keicher win his reelection bid over Democratic challenger Paul Stoddard to retain his seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Keicher garned 58% of the votes, Stoddard earned 42%. This will be Keicher’s first full term, after taking over for Robert W. Pritchard in 2018.
