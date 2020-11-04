Incumbent Representative Jeff Keicher wins reelection for 70th district in Illinois’ House of Representatives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representative Jeff Keicher win his reelection bid over Democratic challenger Paul Stoddard to retain his seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Keicher garned 58% of the votes, Stoddard earned 42%. This will be Keicher’s first full term, after taking over for Robert W. Pritchard in 2018.

