Illinois State Representative Maurice West wins reelection bid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinios State Representative Maurice West wins his reelection bid against challenger Kathleen Hansen, and will serve a second term in the state senate.

With 100% of precincts reporting, West holds a 66%-34% lead over Hansen. West will continue to serve the 67th district in the Illinois House of Representatives.

