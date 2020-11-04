IDPH: 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the eighth day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state’s average case positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus continue to reach levels not seen in more than four months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,538 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 55 additional deaths. This is the second highest number of reported cases by the state, shy of 7,899 COVID-19 cases reported on Halloween, the highest daily total of the pandemic in Illinois.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 7 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 4 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Greene County: 1 female 70′s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Knox County: 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s

- Logan County: 1 male 80′s

- Macon County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90′s

- Pike County: 1 female 100+

- Randolph County: 1 female 60′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 60′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 is 8.5 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 is 10.1 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

As of Tuesday night, 3,594 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 755 people in intensive care, and 326 on ventilators. Those figures are the highest they’ve been since late May and early June.

