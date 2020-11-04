Hickenlooper wins election to senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Gardner

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrat John Hickenlooper wins election to U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper is a former governor in a a state that has trended sharply to the left since President Trump’s 2016 election. Gardner was a first-term senator.

Democrats were counting on a Hickenlooper victory as they seek to take control of the senate.

