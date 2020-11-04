Advertisement

Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump.
Supporters stand with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, as she's on the phone, late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Rome, Ga.
Supporters stand with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, as she's on the phone, late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Rome, Ga.(Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) -- A Republican congressional candidate who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories has won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump.

He called her a “future Republican Star.” Greene was heavily favored in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September. Greene has claimed in online videos that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs.”

She has also alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

