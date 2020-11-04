EARLY RESULTS: Illinois voters trending to reject Graduated Income Tax Proposal, keep flat tax

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Graduated Income Tax Proposal, referred to as the “Fair Tax” by its supporters, and “The Politician’s Tax Hike Amendment,” by opponents, is trending to not pass after 55% of Illinois voters voted no.

The progressive tax was pushing to replace the flat tax rate, where tax rates were calculated based on income. If the amendment does not pass, income tax rate in Illinois will remain flat at 4.95%.

