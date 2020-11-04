Dick Durbin projected to win reelection to U.S. Senate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 88% of votes counted, Senator Dick Durbin is projected to win his reelection campaign against Republican challenger Mark Curran.

Durbin has held an Illinois Senate seat since 1997. He is currently leading with 52% of the vote, while Curran, his closest opponent, has received 40%.

