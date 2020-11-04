Advertisement

Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There will be a delay of the unofficial election results from Ogle County for the 90th Representative District.

During the tabulation process, the Ogle County Clerk’s Office discovered that the electronic vote tabulators did not read the oval marks correctly in this race.

“Pursuant to law and in the interest of ensuring the accuracy, integrity and transparency of the results of this district, a re-tabulation will be required. The Democratic and Republican Party Chairpersons have been apprised of the situation,” according to Ogle County Clerk and Recorder Laura J. Cook.

The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CBS LAS VEGAS
“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

2020 Politics

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
The outcome of Tuesday’s vote handed Gov. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure.

2020 Politics

CNN Projection: Biden wins Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Latest News

2020 Politics

Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of ‘transparency’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

2020 Politics

All 4 members of ‘The Squad’ reelected to House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Dezenski
None of the incumbents faced significant challenges in their first reelection bids this year.

2020 Politics

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

2020 Politics

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

2020 Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, flipping state from 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory for Biden bumps him up to 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

2020 Politics

Trump campaign requesting recount in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.