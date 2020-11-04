Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There will be a delay of the unofficial election results from Ogle County for the 90th Representative District.

During the tabulation process, the Ogle County Clerk’s Office discovered that the electronic vote tabulators did not read the oval marks correctly in this race.

“Pursuant to law and in the interest of ensuring the accuracy, integrity and transparency of the results of this district, a re-tabulation will be required. The Democratic and Republican Party Chairpersons have been apprised of the situation,” according to Ogle County Clerk and Recorder Laura J. Cook.

The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.

