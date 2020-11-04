Congresswoman Cheri Bustos declares victory in 17th district Congressional race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 100% of precincts reporting, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has declared victory over her opponent Esther Joy King, leading King by just under 10,000 votes.

Bustos has served the 17th district since winning her first election bid in 2013.

"As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois' 17th Congressional District.

“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation.”

