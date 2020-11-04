Coats for Hope still on but later than normal due to COVID-19

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth annual Coats for Hope drive and fundraiser is on for Friday, November 6 2020.

Sponsored by Baker Tilly USA and Rockford Silk Screen Process and Fetch Graphics, they will be helping with the box distribution, donations and the sorting day in early December. Officials say the drive is expanding this year into Southern Wisconsin in Rock and Walworth Counties.

The following shelters will be participating in the drive:

- YWCA of Suak Valley (Sterling, IL)

- YWCA of Rock County (Janesville, WI)

- Rockford Family Peace Center (Rockford, IL)

- The Association for Prevention of Family Violence (Elkhorn, WI)

This year’s goals include collecting over 3,000 winter wear items to donate to the shelters and $25,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds will be divided amongst the four participating shelters.

See www.coatsforhope.org for more information.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.