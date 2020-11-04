Advertisement

Cameron Ave. shooting victim now dead, Rockford PD investigating

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Rockford officers responded to Concord Commons in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired.
Two men injured in Halloween shooting
Two men injured in Halloween shooting(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the victims of a Saturday night shooting in Rockford has died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Rockford officers responded to Concord Commons in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. On Monday, Nov. 2, the victim died from his injuries. The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

