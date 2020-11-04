Boone Co. adds 143 COVID-19 cases, hits 20.3% positivity rate
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,189 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 143 cases were reported since Monday.
Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:
- 0-9 years old: 108 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 243 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 445 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 314 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 407 positive cases and 1 death
- 50-59 years old: 322 positive cases and 1 death
- 60-69 years old: 175 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 108 positive cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 years old: 47 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 100 years old or older: 1 positive case
There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
