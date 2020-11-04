Advertisement

Boone Co. adds 143 COVID-19 cases, hits 20.3% positivity rate

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,189 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 143 cases were reported since Monday.

Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 108 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 243 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 445 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 314 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 407 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 322 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 175 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 108 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 47 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 19 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 20.3 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada to release more election results late Wednesday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By CBS LAS VEGAS
“We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

2020 Politics

Delay in Ogle Co. results for 90th Representative District

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Clerk’s Office will begin the retabulation process on Thursday, Nov. 5.

News

Winnebago Co. hits 12K COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 15.9%

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.2 percent recovery rate.

2020 Politics

Pritzker on tax defeat: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
The outcome of Tuesday’s vote handed Gov. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure.

Latest News

2020 Politics

CNN Projection: Biden wins Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan.

2020 Politics

Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of ‘transparency’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

2020 Politics

All 4 members of ‘The Squad’ reelected to House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Dezenski
None of the incumbents faced significant challenges in their first reelection bids this year.

2020 Politics

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

2020 Politics

Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

2020 Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, flipping state from 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victory for Biden bumps him up to 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.