Advertisement

Baez, Rizzo, Robert win gold glove awards

The Cubs and White Sox players nab the awards for the Chicago baseball clubs.
Chicago Cubs and White Sox
Chicago Cubs and White Sox(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Baez.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove -- and fourth straight -- in his final major league season.

Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.

St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham were first-time winners in the National League.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.

Gordon and Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez were the only players to repeat in the AL. They were joined by seven first-time winners, including Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez. The others were Seattle first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, Texas third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.

The 36-year-old Gordon announced his retirement in September. He joined Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and first baseman Wes Parker (both in 1972) as the only position players to win a Gold Glove in their last big league season, according to Sportradar.

Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Du-Pec cross country succeeds with football players

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Liam Hammond knows first hand what it’s like to participate in both sports. He led the Rivermen last year to their first sectional appearance since 2015, while helping the football team advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

Sports

Du-Pec cross country adds football players

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Lutheran’s Spangler bides time with cross country

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Spangler finished 22nd overall at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional.

Sports

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

Latest News

Sports

Bears drop second straight with overtime loss to Saints

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and New Orleans beat Chicago 26-23 on Sunday.

Sports

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
The only other Vikings to score four touchdowns in a game are Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and Chuck Foreman in 1975.

Sports

Class 1A Seneca Boys Cross Country Sectional

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Seneca Girls Cross Country Sectional

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

Rockford Christian boys show their strength in numbers, win first sectional since 2017

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Royal Lions had five of their runners finish in the top 25, led by seniors D’Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas.

Sports

Martino, Winnebago girls finish season in dominant fashion with sectional titles

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Bago finished with five runners in the top six overall and all seven in the top 16, with senior Natalia Martino winning the individual championship.