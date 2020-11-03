Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 15.5%, 330 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 11,802 from 11,472 on Monday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 15.5 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 192 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.1 percent recovery rate.

There are now 26 areas of concern in the county.

Alden Park Strathmore

Alpine Fireside

Amberwood

Cherryvale Place

Cor Mariae

East Bank Center

Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Forest City Rehab

Goldie Flogerg

Heritage Woods

Highview in the Woodlands

Luther Center Assisted Living

Medina Nursing Center

Milestone

North Pointe Terrace

Remedies Renewing Lives

Riverbluff Nursing Home

Siena on Brendenwood

Stepping Stones

The Atrium

TLC Community Living

Van Matre

Walter Lawson Children’s Home

Winnebago County Jail

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 585 cases of COVID-19, 170 among teachers and staff with 415 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

